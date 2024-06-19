Tragic Shelling in Donetsk: Lives Lost Amid Conflict
A man and a woman were killed in Donetsk due to Ukrainian shelling, as reported by the city's Russian-appointed mayor, Alexei Kulemzin. Two other individuals, including a child, were injured and are in serious condition, according to the Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's occupied Donetsk region, Denis Pushilin.
