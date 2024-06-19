Tragic Shelling in Donetsk: Lives Lost Amid Conflict

A man and a woman were killed by Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk on Wednesday morning, the city's Russian-appointed mayor, Alexei Kulemzin, said.

Two other people, including a child, were wounded and in a serious condition, Denis Pushilin, the Russian-appointed governor of Ukraine's occupied Donetsk region, added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)