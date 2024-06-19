Left Menu

Government Withdraws Massive GST Demand from Jagran Prakashan

The government has retracted a hefty GST demand of Rs 2,02.83 crore from Jagran Prakashan, the publisher of Dainik Jagran. The company received the official order on June 18, 2024. Another GST demand worth Rs 13.50 crore is still pending, with the company confident of a favorable outcome.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-06-2024 18:16 IST | Created: 19-06-2024 18:16 IST
Government Withdraws Massive GST Demand from Jagran Prakashan
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The government has officially annulled a significant GST demand amounting to Rs 2,02.83 crore from Jagran Prakashan, the esteemed publisher of the Hindi daily Dainik Jagran, as revealed in a recent regulatory filing.

An 'order for dropping the proceedings' was dispatched to the company on June 18, 2024, addressing the previous GST demand of Rs 2,02,82,60,875, including a penalty of Rs 18,43,87,351, Jagran Prakashan disclosed.

Initially, a show cause notice was issued by the joint commissioner of state GST Kanpur, targeting the company with this demand. Another show cause notice alleging a GST liability of Rs 13.50 crore, including a penalty of Rs 1.22 crore, remains in contention. However, the company, armed with legal advice, remains confident of successfully challenging this claim on merit.

Jagran Prakashan's operations span newspapers, magazines, FM radio, digital and outdoor advertising, promotional marketing, and event management. They publish eight publications across 13 states/Union Territories in five languages, and their radio business extends to 39 FM stations along with web stations. For the financial year ending March 31, 2024, the company's consolidated revenue from operations reported an increase of 4.18%, reaching Rs 1,933.91 crore.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

Health Updates: AstraZeneca's New Approval, Obesity Challenges, and More

 Global
2
Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer Purchase Intentions
Blog

Immersive Brand Experiences: The Role of the Metaverse in Shaping Consumer P...

 Global
3
Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

Infosys Unveils Aster: AI-Powered Marketing for Business Growth

 India
4
India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; announce collaboration on telecommunication

India, US to initiate new cooperation in quantum tech, biomanufacturing; ann...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024