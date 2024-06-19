"Nalanda is an identity, an honour": PM Modi after inaugurating new campus of Nalanda University in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday inaugurated the new campus of Nalanda University at Rajgir, Bihar and said that the revival of Nalanda near its ancient ruins will introduce India's capabilities to the world and will tell the world that nations with strong human values are capable of creating a better world by rejuvenating history. The Prime Minister expressed delight and thanked his good fortune in visiting Nalanda within 10 days of taking oath as the Prime Minister for the third term and said that it is a positive indication of India's developmental journey.

"Nalanda is not just a name, it is an identity, a regard. Nalanda is the root, it is the mantra. Nalanda is the proclamation of the truth that knowledge cannot be destroyed even though books would burn in a fire," the Prime Minister exclaimed. He underlined that the establishment of the new Nalanda University would initiate a golden age of India.

PM Modi stressed that Nalanda carries the heritage of the world, Asia and many countries and its revival is not restricted to the revival of Indian aspects. This is evident from the presence of so many countries in today's inauguration, he added acknowledging the contribution of the friendly nations in the Nalanda project. He also praised the people of Bihar for their determination to bring back its glory which is reflected in Nalanda.

Pointing out that Nalanda was once the living centre of India's culture and traditions, the Prime Minister said that the meaning of Nalanda is the continuous flow of knowledge and education and this has been India's approach and thinking towards education. "Education is beyond boundaries. It inculcates values and thought while giving it shape," the Prime Minister said, highlighting that students were admitted to the ancient Nalanda University irrespective of their identities and nationalities.

He also stressed the need to strengthen the same ancient traditions in the newly inaugurated Nalanda University campus in modern form. The Prime Minister expressed delight that students from more than 20 countries are already studying at Nalanda University and said that it is the perfect example of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Indian tradition of treating education as a tool of human welfare. He mentioned the upcoming International Yoga Day and said that Yoga Day has become an international festival.

The Prime Minister said despite developing so many strands of Yoga, no one in India expressed any monopoly over Yoga. PM Modi also underlined India's devotion to sustainability and said that in India, we have carried progress and environment together. This allowed India to provide initiatives like Mission LiFE and International Solar Alliance.

He said the Nalanda Campus with its pioneering Net Zero Energy, Net Zero Emission, Net Zero Water and Net Zero Waste model will carry forward the spirit of sustainability. The Prime Minister emphasized that the development of education leads to the deepening of the roots of the economy and culture. This is borne out by the global experience and experience of the developed countries.

"India that is working on its goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 is transforming its education system", said the Prime Minister. He further added "My mission is that India becomes the centre of education and knowledge for the world. My mission is that India should again be recognized as the most prominent knowledge centre of the world."

The Prime Minister noted initiatives like Atal Tinkering Labs catering to more than a crore children, interest in science generated by Chandrayaan and Gaganyaan, and Startup India leading to 1.30 lakh startups in India from a few hundred 10 years ago. The Prime Minister highlighted the government's efforts to create the most comprehensive and complete skilling system along with the most advanced research-oriented higher education system in the world.

He also mentioned improved performances by India's universities in global rankings. Throwing light on the recent achievements in the field of education and skill development in the last 10 years, the Prime Minister mentioned a rise in the number of Indian educational institutions from 9 to 46 in QS Ranking and 13 to 100 in Times Higher Education Impact Ranking.

Within the last 10 years in India, the Prime Minister said that one university has been established every week, a new ITI has been established every day, an Atal Tinkering Lab has been opened every third day, and two new colleges have been established every day. He added that India is home to 23 IITs today, the number of IIMs has gone up from 13 to 21 and the number of AIIMS has risen almost three times to 22. "In 10 years, the number of medical colleges has also almost doubled," he said.

Touching upon the reforms in the educational sector, the Prime Minister mentioned the New Educational Policy and said that it has given a new dimension to the dreams of India's youth. PM Modi also mentioned the collaboration of Indian and foreign universities and the opening up of new campuses of international universities like Deakin and Wollongong.

"With all these efforts, Indian students are getting the best educational institutions in India for higher education. This is also saving money for our middle class," PM Modi added. The Prime Minister underlined that the world's eyes are fixed on the youth of India. "India is the country of Lord Buddha, and the world wishes to walk shoulder to shoulder with the mother of democracy", the Prime Minister continued, "When India says 'One Earth, One Family, and One Future', the world stands with it. When India says 'One Sun, One World, One Grid', it is considered the way of the future for the world. When India says One Earth One Health, the world respects and accepts its views.

"The land of Nalanda can give a new dimension to this feeling of universal brotherhood. Therefore, the responsibility of the students of Nalanda is even greater," PM Modi said. Calling Nalanda students and scholars the future of India, the Prime Minister underlined the importance of the next 25 years of Amrit Kaal and called upon them to carry the 'Nalanda Way' and values of Nalanda with them. He asked them to Be Curious, Be Courageous and Above All, Be Kind in line with their logo and asked them to work for positive change in society.

The Prime Minister expressed the belief that Nalanda's knowledge would give direction to humanity and that the youth would lead the whole world in the coming times. "I believe Nalanda will become an important centre for global cause", the Prime Minister said.

The University is conceived as a collaboration between India and East Asia Summit countries. Several eminent people including the Heads of Missions of 17 countries attended the inauguration ceremony. The Prime Minister also planted a sapling. The Prime Minister shared highlights of his visit after inaugurating the new campus on X and said that Nalanda is "truly special."

"A memorable mix of history and education. Nalanda is truly special. Here are today's highlights," PM Modi posted on X. Meanwhile, the Bharatiya Janata Party leaders re-establishing Nalanda University in the same glorious history has been the thought of Indians for a long time.

Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said, "Prime Minister Modi's thinking cannot be praised enough." "Re-establishing Nalanda University in the same glorious history has been the thought of Indians for a long time. Today the Prime Minister is going to bring their thinking to reality, I congratulate him," he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami termed the inauguration of the new campus of the Nalanda University by Prime Minister Modi as a "historic and proud moment for India". In a post on 'X', CM Dhami said that after a long gap of about 800 years, Nalanda University, a symbol of knowledge and wisdom of Bihar, is being restored under the leadership of the Prime Minister.

"Under the leadership of the respected Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the rich cultural heritage of India is being rebuilt and preserved. Certainly, today is a historic and proud moment for India. After a long gap of about 800 years, Nalanda University, a symbol of knowledge and wisdom of Bihar, is being restored under the leadership of the Prime Minister," he posted on X. "It is the result of the tireless efforts of the government under the leadership of the Prime Minister that the historical heritage of India is being revived and Sanatan Dharma, civilization and culture are developing," CM Dhami added.

Describing the inauguration of Nalanda University's new campus as a "revival of the global bridge of learning," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that it can build relationships "even further than in the past." "We are here to witness the revival of a global bridge of learning that can build relationships even further than in the past. Education, training, and capacity building are the most effective ways of promoting international understanding. This is a particular commitment that we all must have towards the Global South," Jaishankar said in his address at the inaugural event in Gaya.

Moreover, as the Prime Minister visited Bihar, the Congress party launched an attack and questioned why the state had not been granted special category status as promised by the PM. "Why hasn't Bihar been granted Special Category Status as the PM had promised? In 2014, when campaigning for his current position, Mr. Modi effectively promised special category status for Bihar. As per the Centre's own Multidimensional Poverty Index (MPI) Report, Bihar ranks as the poorest state in India, and 52% of the state's population lacks access to requisite health, education, and living standards. In 2013, the Raghuram Rajan Committee recommended a new methodology for devolving funds that is based on a multi-dimensional index to account for a state's economic backwardness. Ten years later, what is the Government waiting for? Why has the Pradhan Mantri forgotten the people of Bihar? After 10 years in power at the Centre, and almost 20 years in power in Bihar, why has the Government failed to deliver Special Category Status in the state?" Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh posted on X.

"Why has Patna University been denied central university status? In 2017, Mr. Modi flat-out denied Nitish Kumar's request to give Patna University Central university status. This has been a long-standing demand of the people of Bihar because students from modest backgrounds are currently forced to leave the state for quality higher education. Many poor families are not able to afford this either. Central university status for Patna University would change the lives of thousands of students. Why, then, has the non-biological Prime Minister so callously ignored the plight of Bihar's youth?" he added. "Was the NEET-UG 2024 Paper leaked? The countrywide NEET-UG 2024 exam has been plagued with several inconsistencies, and even as students and families have been protesting for several days now, one-third Pradhan Mantri has been silent on the issue. Among these several issues is that of the paper leak - for which an investigation is currently ongoing. At the least, can the one-third Pradhan Mantri at least confirm or deny the leak, and promise students that corrective action will be taken?" he said.

"Will the Bihta airport ever be built? Eight years after it was approved in 2016, there is no sign that the Bihta airport, located about 30 km west of Patna, will ever be built. States like Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have received plenty of airports under the UDAN scheme, but Bihar has been left behind. Phase I of construction was supposed to begin in October 2017 and be completed in two years' time. The timeline was then revised for construction to start in 2018 and be completed by 2021. Although the state government transferred the required land to the Centre by 2018, only a boundary wall has been built till date. Can one third Pradhan Mantri explain why Bihar has been neglected under the UDAN scheme? Will the Bihta airport ever be built?" he said. "This is the replica of the seal of the ancient Nalanda University, in which two deer are seen flanking the wheel of Dharma. The two-line inscription reads "Sri Nalanda-Mahavihariy-arya-bhikshu-sanghasya." It was excavated in 1932-33, and its likely provenance is 10th century CE. Contrast with the image of the FekuMaster," Jairam posted on x.

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bihar to inaugurate the new campus of Nalanda University on Wednesday, the Congress party launched a scathing attack, questioning why the state has not been granted special category status as promised by him. The Nalanda University Campus has two Academic Blocks with 40 Classrooms having a total seating capacity of around 1900. It has two auditoriums having a capacity of 300 seats each, a student hostel with a capacity of around 550 students and various other facilities including an International Centre, an Amphitheater that can accommodate up to 2000 individuals, a Faculty Club and a Sports Complex among others.

The Campus is a 'Net Zero' Green Campus. It is Self-Sustainable with solar plants, domestic and drinking water treatment plants, water recycling plants for reusing wastewater, 100 acres of water bodies, and many other environment-friendly facilities. The University has a deep connection with history. The original Nalanda University, established around 1600 years ago, is considered to be amongst the first residential universities in the world. The ruins of Nalanda were declared as a UN Heritage Site in 2016. (ANI)

