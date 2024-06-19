Cabinet approves Rs 2,870 crore funding for expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the proposal of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for the development of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi including the Construction of a New Terminal Building, Apron Extension, Runway Extension, Parallel Taxi Track and Allied works. Addressing the media after a meeting of the union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "The Cabinet has approved the expansion of Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, Varanasi at a cost of Rs 2,870 crores. The proposal includes extending the runway and building a new terminal building. It will be made a green airport for minimum energy consumption."

The estimated financial outgo will be Rs 2869.65 crore for enhancing the passenger handling capacity of the airport to 9.9 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from the existing 3.9 MPPA. The New Terminal Building, which encompasses an area of 75,000 sqm is designed for a capacity of 6 MPPA and for handling 5000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP).

It is designed to offer a glimpse of the vast cultural heritage of the city. The proposal includes extending the runway to dimensions 4075m x 45m and constructing a new Apron to park 20 aircraft.

Varanasi airport will be developed as a green airport with the primary objective of ensuring environmental sustainability through energy optimization, waste recycling, carbon footprint reduction, solar energy utilization, and incorporation of natural daylighting, alongside other sustainable measures throughout the planning, development, and operational stages. (ANI)

