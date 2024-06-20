Left Menu

Ecuador Plunged into Darkness: Nationwide Power Outage Sparks Emergency Measures

Ecuador faces a nationwide power outage affecting 18 million residents. Public works minister Roberto Luque attributed the outage to a failure in the transmission line causing widespread disconnection. President Daniel Noboa had earlier declared an energy emergency due to a drought affecting hydro-electricity generation. Quito's metro system is also impacted.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 02:53 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 02:53 IST
Ecuador Plunged into Darkness: Nationwide Power Outage Sparks Emergency Measures
AI Generated Representative Image

Ecuador has been hit by a nationwide power outage, leaving the nation of some 18 million in the dark as authorities work to resolve the problem, public works minister Roberto Luque said on X on Wednesday.

"There is a failure in the transmission line that caused a cascade disconnection, so there's no electricity at a national scale," said Luque, who is also the acting energy minister. In April, Ecuadorean President Daniel Noboa declared an energy emergency and announced planned electricity cuts. The South American country has struggled with a drought affecting hydro-electricity power generation.

"Due to a general failure of the national interconnected electrical energy system, the operation of the Quito Metro is interrupted while the systems are restarted and verified," the metro system of capital city Quito posted on X.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
2
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
3
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global
4
Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

Philippine VP Sara Duterte Resigns as Education Minister

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart Marine Technology: Self-Recovering Nanogenerators for Wave Energy Harvesting

COVID-19's Impact on Young Women's Job Aspirations: A Wake-Up Call for Rural India

Driving Change: Western Balkans Pave the Way for Green Transport Revolution

Empowering Public Health with Dashboards: Key Design and Implementation Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024