UP: Fire breaks out in transformer in Lucknow, no casualties

According to the statement of the fire department, the incident occurred on Wednesday night.

ANI | Updated: 20-06-2024 11:02 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 11:02 IST
UP: Fire breaks out in transformer in Lucknow, no casualties
Visuals from the spot. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
A fire broke out in a transformer at the front of Pata Nala Chowk in Lucknow, a fire officer said. No injuries or casualties were reported.

According to the statement of the fire department, the incident occurred on Wednesday night. Upon receiving the information, teams of fire brigade rushed to the spot.

On reaching the spot, it was seen that the fire was raging fiercely in the transformer, whose high flames were posing a danger of fire in the adjacent residential houses as well. After continuous and tireless efforts of the fire personnel, the fire was brought under control in about half an hour.

In view of the severity of the fire, as per the instructions of Chief Fire Officer Lucknow, a water tender was also sent from Hazratganj Fire Station to Pata Nala Chowk for help. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

