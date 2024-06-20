Somalia's Bilan Wins 2024 One World Media Press Freedom Award

Somalia's pioneering all-women news team, Bilan, has been honored with the prestigious 2024 One World Media Press Freedom Award today, marking a historic achievement as the first Somali media team to receive this accolade.

The award recognizes Bilan's courageous journalism over the past two years, breaking taboos and setting a precedent for women journalists in one of the world's most challenging environments for media freedom.

“We are thrilled to receive this recognition for our work,” remarked Hinda Abdi Mohamud, Chief Editor of Bilan. “Winning an award like this validates our efforts and we hope it will foster greater opportunities for women in Somali media and other professional fields.”

Established in 2021 by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and supported by the European Union since 2024 through UNDP, Bilan has empowered Somali women journalists with editorial independence. They have used this freedom to unveil significant stories across various critical issues in Somalia, including the plight of albino communities, the lives of HIV-positive Somalis on the streets, the abuse of female orphans, education for autistic children and their teachers, and the growing opioid use among women in Mogadishu. Bilan has also championed women's roles in politics, business, and other traditionally male-dominated spheres.

"The Bilan team is forging deep connections with local communities, shedding light on overlooked issues, and bravely reporting to inform, educate, and engage the public," stated UNDP Administrator Achim Steiner. "Through their essential storytelling, they are showcasing the vital role of women in reshaping Somalia's narrative."

“This award is a powerful testament to Bilan team’s exceptional journalism,” added Karin Johannson, Ambassador of the European Union to Somalia. “Their inspiring stories reflect Somalia’s journey from its turbulent past toward a promising future.”

Bilan's reports resonate widely within Somalia through radio, television, and social media channels hosted by Dalsan Media Group in Mogadishu. Their impactful journalism has also gained international visibility, appearing in renowned outlets such as The Guardian, BBC, and El País, elevating the profile of Somali women journalists and proving their ability to compete globally despite facing discrimination and threats of violence.

Despite global acclaim, the personal stories of Bilan's reporters illustrate the harsh realities Somali women face in pursuing careers in journalism. Many team members have overcome significant social pressures, sometimes pursuing their studies covertly or working anonymously.

The One World Media Awards celebrate outstanding media coverage from the Global South, recognizing stories that challenge stereotypes, reshape narratives, and foster cross-cultural understanding.

Each year, the awards attract hundreds of entries worldwide, judged by distinguished professionals from media and nonprofit sectors for their extensive experience and expertise.