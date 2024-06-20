Left Menu

Putin Seeks Energy and Security Partnership with Vietnam

Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Vietnam, expressed a strong interest in partnering with Vietnam on energy and security matters. Following a defense agreement with North Korea, he emphasized the mutual interest in creating a reliable security framework in the Asia-Pacific region and mentioned Russian investment in Vietnam's LNG projects.

Reuters | Updated: 20-06-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 13:12 IST
Putin Seeks Energy and Security Partnership with Vietnam
Vladimir Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.

A day after signing a mutual defence agreement with North Korea, Putin said Moscow and Hanoi are interested in building what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also said Russian companies were ready to invest in liquefied natural gas projects in Vietnam.

The Russian leader made the comments in a televised news briefing with Vietnamese President To Lam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

Gang Rivalry Explodes in Rajouri Garden: The Chilling Tale of a Brutal Hit

 India
2
Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical Breakthroughs

Global Health Highlights: Vaccine Controversies, Legal Battles, and Medical ...

 Global
3
Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

Coca-Cola India Pioneers 100% Recycled PET Initiative in Orissa

 India
4
EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

EU Considers Non-CO2 Emissions Exemption for Long-Haul Flights

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating the Rollercoaster of Commodity Markets: Insights and Policies for the Future

Collaborations for Urban Challenges: Lisbon’s Approach to Affordable Housing through Public-Private Partnerships

The Great Economic Revival: Strategies to Reignite Global Growth

Green Tech: The Crucial Role of ICT and Financial Development in Environmental Health

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024