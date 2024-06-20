Putin Seeks Energy and Security Partnership with Vietnam
Russian President Vladimir Putin, during his visit to Vietnam, expressed a strong interest in partnering with Vietnam on energy and security matters. Following a defense agreement with North Korea, he emphasized the mutual interest in creating a reliable security framework in the Asia-Pacific region and mentioned Russian investment in Vietnam's LNG projects.
Russian President Vladimir Putin said during a visit to Vietnam on Thursday that Russia was keen to partner with the southeast Asian country in energy and security.
A day after signing a mutual defence agreement with North Korea, Putin said Moscow and Hanoi are interested in building what he called a reliable security architecture in the Asia-Pacific region. He also said Russian companies were ready to invest in liquefied natural gas projects in Vietnam.
The Russian leader made the comments in a televised news briefing with Vietnamese President To Lam.
