Singapore to seek compensation from ship owner over oil spill, say media reports

Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST | Created: 20-06-2024 14:38 IST
Singapore will seek compensation for the costs incurred in an oil spill last week from the owners of the stationary vessel that discharged the oil, local media CNA reported on Thursday.

The Maritime and Port Authority told CNA that the shipowner of Marine Honour - which was hit by Netherlands-flagged dredger Vox Maxima - is liable for costs incurred in containing and cleaning the oil spill and damage to infrastructure.

