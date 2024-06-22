Left Menu

Nine Bangladeshi nationals arrested at Agartala railway station

The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended the group, who had crossed the border without proper documentation and planned to travel to Delhi, Bangalore, and Gujarat.

ANI | Updated: 22-06-2024 22:21 IST | Created: 22-06-2024 22:21 IST
The Bangladeshi nationals had crossed the border without proper documentation.(Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Nine Bangladeshi nationals, including six women and three men, were arrested today at Agartala Railway Station for illegally entering India. The Government Railway Police (GRP) apprehended the group, which had crossed the border without proper documentation and planned to travel to Delhi, Bangalore, and Gujarat. The detainees are, Nilufa Begam (34) of Narail; Jannati Akhtar (19) of Khulna; Sri Miraz Khan (28), of Khulna; Akash Howlader (18) of Khulna; Litan Howlader (40) of Khulna; Salma Begam (43) of Khulna; Ripan Pramanik alias Sakila (30) of Bogura; Ibrahim Akunda alias Jalil (45) of Bogura; Smart Ali alias Surabhi (27) of Sirajganj

The GRP has filed a case and the individuals will be presented in court tomorrow. The incident underscores the challenges of illegal immigration. Authorities are increasing security measures at border areas and transit points to prevent such cases. The GRP urges citizens to report suspicious activities to maintain law and order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

