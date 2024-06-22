Court grants time to NIA to file reply on Rashid Engineer's plea

The Patiala House court on Saturday granted time to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to file a reply against the bail application filed by the newly elected MP Rashid Engineer from Baramulla Lok Sabha seat to take oath. The investigation agency said, "They are under the process of consultation with the Parliament authorities and jail authorities regarding the prayer sought by the applicant for his oath ceremony."

"Let reply, if any, be filed by NIA on 01.07.2024 before the concerned Court. As directed vide order dated 18.06.2024, NIA is also directed to apprise the court about the date on which the applicant / accused may take Oath as Member of Parliament. Put up for consideration before the concerned court on 01.07.2024 at 11 am," the court ordered on Saturday. Notably, Rashid has sought an interim bail or custody parole to take oath as MP in parliament. Hearing Rashid's plea duty judge, Kiran Gupta, has listed the matter for reply and hearing on July 1.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi appeared for Rashid and argued that he is the person who won the election with a vast majority. People love him and want him to fight in parliament democratically. On June 18, Delhi's Patiala House court directed the NIA to apprise on which out of the three dates Rashid Engineer is to take the oath. Time has been granted to NIA to file a reply.

The scheduled dates to take oath by newly elected MPs are June 24, 25, 26. The court is dealing with the plea of newly elected MP Rashid Engineer seeking interim bail to take oath in Parliament. He sought interim bail or custody parole for taking the oath as an MP.

He was elected MP from Baramulla while in custody in an NIA case. NIA had sought time to work out the modalities to take him to parliament if he is granted bail. However, the defence counsel relied on the order passed by the Rouse Avenue court in AAP MP Sanjay Singh's case. He also said that the Engineer is in court custody. Therefore, the NIA has no role in taking him to Parliament.

He is in custody for the last five years in a terror funding case lodged by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). He defeated Omar Abdullah from the Baramulla Loksabha seat. On June 5, ASJ Singh had sought a response from the NIA in the case.

His counsel, Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, told ANI that an application seeking interim bail and alternative custody parole, to take oath and perform other parliamentary functions had been filed. (ANI)

