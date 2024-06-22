"It is a welcome step...": UGC chairman Mamidala Kumar on formation of high-level committee

After the announcement of the formation of a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, and functioning of the National Testing Agency (NTA), UGC chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar welcomed the decision, saying that it is a step towards assuring entrance examinations' transparent, smooth, and fair conduct. Taking to X, Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar said, "Forming a High-Level Committee of Experts with Dr K. Radhakrishnan as Chairman is a welcome step towards assuring entrance examinations' transparent, smooth, and fair conduct."

Stressing the need to protect students' interests, Kumar added, "The Committee's emphasis on recommending reforms in the examination process, enhancing data security protocols, and improving the NTA's structure and functioning will strengthen our national entrance examination system. Protecting students' interest and their future should be our priority." The Ministry of Education on Saturday said it has constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reforms in the mechanism of the examination process, improvements in data security protocols and the functioning of the NTA.

The 7-member committee, led by ISRO former chairman Dr K Radhakrishnan, will submit its report to the ministry in the next two months. The NTA is facing criticism over alleged irregularities in this year's National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) exams and NET exam. This resulted in several protests across the country with protestors and political parties demanding to disband the NTA.

"In order to ensure transparent, smooth and fair conduct of examinations through National Testing Agency (NTA), Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education constituted a High-Level Committee of Experts to make recommendations on Reform in mechanism of examination process improvement in data security protocols and structure and functioning of National Testing Agency," the ministry said. As per the ministry, the committee will look into reforming in mechanism of the examination process by analysing the end-to-end examination process and suggesting measures to improve the efficiency of the system and to forestall any possible breach.

The committee will also conduct a thorough review of the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs)/Protocols of the NTA, and suggest measures to strengthen these procedures/protocols along with monitoring mechanisms to ensure compliance at every level. "The Committee shall submit its report to the Ministry within two months from the date of issue of this order. The Committee can co-opt any Subject Matter Expert to assist them," the ministry said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)