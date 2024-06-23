BJP's Delhi chief Virendra Sachdeva, Sudhanshu Trivedi and others pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on death anniversary

On the death anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party's Delhi president, Virendra Sachdeva, along with Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi, MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat and other BJP leaders, paid floral tributes in Delhi on Sunday. On the occasion, Sachdeva and Trivedi also planted a sapling in Delhi.

Speaking to ANI on the occasion, Sachdeva said, "We pay tribute to Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee on his death anniversary...He sacrificed his life for the unity of India...Under the leadership of PM Modi, the nation is progressing towards development. By abrogating Article 370, PM Modi fulfilled the resolve of Dr Syama Prasad Mookherjee..." Meanwhile, Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who was in Ranchi, also planted a sapling at ICAR, Ranchi. Speaking to ANI, he said, "I bow at the feet of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee . On the call of PM Modi, a wonderful campaign is starting from today. BJP workers and the public are also joining this campaign 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam'...Earth should be safe for the coming generations and that is why the most important work in saving the environment is tree plantation... We have started this campaign today to save the environment..."

Giving credit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for realising Mookerjee's dreams of "one nation, one flag, and one constitution" a post from the BJP's official account on X said, " One nation, one flag, one constitution... a dream of Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee which was realised by PM Modi! Every Indian is indebted to Dr. Syama Prasad Mookerjee for his unique efforts towards further strengthening the unity of the country." Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be honoured with the prestigious Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee Award in Mumbai on June 23 for implementing the Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand.

The event will take place at Veer Savarkar Hall in Dadar, Mumbai, confirmed the Chief Minister's Office (CMO). Syama Prasad Mookerjee was the founder of Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the parent organisation of the BJP. He also served as the Minister for Industry and Supply in Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru's cabinet.

According to the BJP's official website, on the issue of the Delhi pact with Likayat Ali Khan, Mookerjee resigned from the Cabinet on April 6, 1950. Later on October 21, 1951, Mookerjee founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh in Delhi and became its first president. Mookerjee went to visit Kashmir in 1953 and was arrested on May 11. He died under detention on June 23, 1953. (ANI)

