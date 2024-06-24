Left Menu

Tragic Blaze at South Korean Lithium Battery Plant Leaves Multiple Fatalities

A fire broke out at the Aricell lithium battery manufacturing plant in Hwaseong, South Korea, resulting in multiple fatalities. The fire, which started around 10:30 a.m. after battery cells exploded, has mostly been extinguished. Reports indicate at least nine dead and four injured, with two in critical condition.

Reuters | Updated: 24-06-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 12:51 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

A fire broke out at a lithium battery manufacturing plant in South Korea on Monday, fire officials said, and Yonhap news agency reported that some 20 bodies had been found inside the factory.

The fire, which has largely been extinguished, occurred at around 10:30 a.m. (0130 GMT) at a factory run by battery manufacturer Aricell in Hwaseong, south of the capital Seoul. The blaze began after a series of battery cells exploded inside a warehouse with some 35,000 units, said Kim Jin-young, a local fire official.

Yonhap said some 20 bodies were found, but Kim told a televised briefing that nine people died and four others were injured, with two in critical condition.

