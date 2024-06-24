The Unintended Consequences of Social Media Bans on Young People

Sydney, Jun 24 (The Conversation) — Lawmakers in Australia are moving towards implementing a ban on social media access for those under 16, aiming to protect minors from harmful online content. However, experts argue that such measures overlook the critical role social media plays in the lives of young people, particularly those from culturally diverse backgrounds.

The proposed laws are supported by technologies for age verification, including biometric face-scanning. Despite these efforts, critics highlight significant privacy risks and potential harms associated with the ban. Research from Australia and abroad shows that social media is essential for young people's participation in society and information access.

Researchers have found that culturally diverse youth use social media to connect with their heritage, voice opinions on important issues, and combat digital harms. By restricting access, the government could unintentionally silence diverse voices and undermine efforts to create safer online spaces.

