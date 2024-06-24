Left Menu

The Unintended Consequences of Social Media Bans on Young People

Banning social media for minors in Australia could hinder the social growth of young people, especially those from diverse backgrounds. They use these platforms to connect, express themselves, and protest. Policymakers disregard their ability to safely navigate the online world, leading to potential loss of essential skills.

PTI | Sweden | Updated: 24-06-2024 13:37 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 13:37 IST
The Unintended Consequences of Social Media Bans on Young People
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • United States

Sydney, Jun 24 (The Conversation) — Lawmakers in Australia are moving towards implementing a ban on social media access for those under 16, aiming to protect minors from harmful online content. However, experts argue that such measures overlook the critical role social media plays in the lives of young people, particularly those from culturally diverse backgrounds.

The proposed laws are supported by technologies for age verification, including biometric face-scanning. Despite these efforts, critics highlight significant privacy risks and potential harms associated with the ban. Research from Australia and abroad shows that social media is essential for young people's participation in society and information access.

Researchers have found that culturally diverse youth use social media to connect with their heritage, voice opinions on important issues, and combat digital harms. By restricting access, the government could unintentionally silence diverse voices and undermine efforts to create safer online spaces.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

Honey-Trap Deception: Woman Spotted in Jammu After Burger King Shooting

 India
2
US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

US FDA's Robust Health Approvals: Cancer, Gene Therapy & More

 Global
3
PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

PML-N Concedes to PPP Demands on Federal Budget, Development Funds

 Pakistan
4
UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indian EV Ecosystem

UK's British International Investment Eyes USD 300 Million Expansion in Indi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Nepal’s Workforce Gender Gap: The Hidden Influence of Social Norms

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024