Role of SLBCs in Promoting Financial Inclusion and Digital Literacy Highlighted

Reserve Bank Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has called for State Level Bankers' Committees (SLBCs) to take a leading role in financial inclusion by boosting coordination with government bodies and NGOs, which could significantly improve credit planning and digital financial literacy.

Addressing a gathering at the Conference of Convenors of SLBCs in Pune, he articulated that SLBCs are pivotal in driving inclusive and sustainable growth by bridging the financial services gap for underserved populations. ''By focusing on effective coordination with government and NGOs, adopting a scientific approach to credit planning, and emphasizing digital financial literacy, SLBCs can create a more inclusive financial ecosystem,'' Swaminathan J stated.

He further urged stakeholders to monitor and measure tangible outcomes to ensure that the benefits of financial inclusion percolate to every part of the country. This endeavor, he noted, aligns with the aspirational goals of RBI@100, which focus on deepening financial inclusion and expanding credit availability to marginalized sectors, such as MSMEs and agriculture. ''Achieving these goals requires collective effort from government agencies, NGOs, financial institutions, and the banking community,'' he added.

