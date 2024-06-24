Left Menu

Odisha CM Majhi makes first visit to his ancestral home in Kendujhar after becoming Chief Minister

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited his home in Raikela village in the Kendujhar district on Monday and met with his mother. This is Majhi's first visit to his home in the village after he became the Chief Minister of Odisha.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:27 IST
Odisha CM Majhi makes first visit to his ancestral home in Kendujhar after becoming Chief Minister
Odisha CM Majhi makes his maiden visit to his ancestral home in Kendujhar after becoming Chief Minister (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi visited his home in Raikela village in the Kendujhar district on Monday and met with his mother. This is Majhi's first visit to his home in the village after he became the Chief Minister of Odisha. Majhi received a heartwarming welcome at his home. He was seen touching his mother's feet seeking her blessings. Later the Chief Minister had lunch with his mother.

The Chief Minister held a roadshow in Ghatagaon on Sunday on his maiden visit to his home district Keonjhar after taking the oath as the CM of the state. Local BJP leaders and supporters received him warmly.

On Saturday, CM Majhi visited the Jagannath Puri temple and said that he offered prayers for the prosperity of the 4.5 crore people of the state. "Today, on the eve of snana poornima festival, I got darshan of Gajanan Bhesh of Lord Jagannath and got blessed by lord. I have prayed for the prosperity of the 4.5 crore people of Odisha. I also prayed for the welfare of the people and the successful performance of the upcoming Sri Gundicha Ratha yatra to be solemnized soon with the help of all," Odisha CM told reporters.

On June 12, Mohan Charan Majhi took oath as the Chief Minister of the first Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Odisha in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 52-year-old belonging to the Santali tribe, hails from the state's Keonjhar district.

Beginning his career as a sarpanch from 1997-2000, Majhi was elected to the state assembly for the first time in 2000 from Keonjhar. He was re-elected in 2004. From 2005 to 09, he was the government deputy chief whip in the BJD-BJP coalition government. He was again elected as an MLA in 2019. In the recent polls, Majhi retained the seat by defeating BJD's Mina Majhi by 11,577 votes.The BJP won 78 of 147 seats in the Odisha assembly polls. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024