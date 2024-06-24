Bharat Lal gets one year extension as Secretary General of NHRC

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the one-year extension in the tenure of veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal as the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission. Approving the tenure extension, an order dated June 24 stated, "...in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India on contract basis for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on usual terms and conditions."

Bharat Lal, a retired officer of the Indian Forest Service of the Gujarat Cadre, was appointed to the position last June. Along with Bharat Lal, the Intelligence Bureau Director, Tapan Kumar Deka also got a one-year extension in the service.

"Extended the service tenure of Tapan Kumar Deka as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024. To facilitate the extension the Centre relaxed the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the Appointments Committee stated in its order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)