Left Menu

Bharat Lal gets one year extension as Secretary General of NHRC

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the one-year extension in the tenure of veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal as the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission.

ANI | Updated: 24-06-2024 23:27 IST | Created: 24-06-2024 23:27 IST
Bharat Lal gets one year extension as Secretary General of NHRC
Bharat Lal (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Monday approved the one-year extension in the tenure of veteran bureaucrat Bharat Lal as the Secretary General of the National Human Rights Commission. Approving the tenure extension, an order dated June 24 stated, "...in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India on contract basis for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024, or until further orders, whichever is earlier, on usual terms and conditions."

Bharat Lal, a retired officer of the Indian Forest Service of the Gujarat Cadre, was appointed to the position last June. Along with Bharat Lal, the Intelligence Bureau Director, Tapan Kumar Deka also got a one-year extension in the service.

"Extended the service tenure of Tapan Kumar Deka as Director, Intelligence Bureau for a period of one year beyond June 30, 2024. To facilitate the extension the Centre relaxed the provisions of FR 56 (d) and Rule 16 (1A) of All India Services (Death cum Retirement Benefits) Rules, 1958," the Appointments Committee stated in its order. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferred to Special Cell

Gang Rivalry Sparks Fatal Shooting in Delhi: Murder Investigation Transferre...

 India
2
Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

Shein Eyes London IPO Amidst Scrutiny and Market Shifts

 Global
3
DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

DIYguru Paves the Way for E-Mobility Education in India

 India
4
DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universities, launches hardware enabled PG Certification Program

DIYguru Partners with L&T Edutech for E-Mobility Training in Indian Universi...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global Debt Crisis: Developing Nations Struggle Under Financial Strain

Digital Dominance: The E-commerce Revolution Reshaping Global Markets

Global Push for Healthy Diets: A New Framework to Combat Malnutrition and NCDs

Financial Fair Play: How Reducing Financial Distortions Can Boost European Productivity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024