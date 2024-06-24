Telangana CM Revanth Reddy calls on Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called on Union Ministers Rajnath Singh and Manohar Lal Khattar in Delhi on Monday. On meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Reddy said that the state has put forth the demand for a Sainik School in Telangana.

"We met the defence minister to talk about that. Every state has Sainik schools but there is not even one in Telangana. We also demanded that today," Reddy told reporters after the meeting on Monday in Delhi. "We gave 2492 acres of land to the Defence, but we had not received the land that we were supposed to receive in return," he added.

Reddy was accompanied by Congress MPs from Telangana, Mallu Ravi, Raghurami Reddy, Balaram Naik, Suresh Shatkar, Raghuveer Reddy, Chamala Kiran Reddy, Kadyam Kavya, Gaddam Vamsi and Rajya Sabha MP Anil Kumar Yadav during the meeting with the Defence Minister. On meeting with the Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar, the Telangana CM said, "With Manohar Lal Khattar, we spoke about the riverfront, metro and houses under PM Awas Yojana."

Khattar also shared pictures of the meeting in a post on X with a caption that read, "Pleased to meet Chief Minister of Telangana, @revanth_anumula who paid a courtesy visit along with his delegation." (ANI)

