Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi instructs to take strict action in cases of fake birth, death certificates

The Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand Radha Raturi gave instructions to take strict action in cases of fake birth and death certificates. Raturi also directed to simplify the process of birth-death registration for the public.

The Chief Secretary told the officials that the birth-death certificate is an important document for various schemes of the central as well as the state government such as getting admission to school, getting a widow pension, receiving life insurance amount etc. "To obtain this, sometimes families fall into the trap of fraudsters and get fake certificates in exchange for a huge amount and later they have to face difficulties. Apart from this, many cases of fake websites similar to the official website of the Government of India for birth and death registration have also come to light," she said during a meeting with the officials.

She also appealed to the public to be cautious of such fraudsters and contact the registrar of their area only to get the certificate made. She added that a new portal has been launched by the Government of India to prevent fake cases of birth-death registration and to simplify and strengthen the registration process for the general public. "Through this, any member of the family can apply for registration of birth or death in the family by creating his ID on the portal from home. For this, he will only need an email and a mobile number. After applying, the applicant can also check the status of his application at any time. The application is accepted and a digital certificate is issued when the concerned registrar is satisfied with the documents attached to the application. A copy of this digital certificate issued is also immediately available on the email ID given by the applicant, which he can download and use at any time," Raturi said.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that since this is for the general public, its proper publicity among the public is necessary, for which the concerned department was instructed to take necessary action. Earlier in the day, Chief Secretary Radha Raturi reviewed the birth-death registration work going on in the state with all the concerned departments at the Secretariat.

Principal Secretary, Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Census Director, Additional Secretary of Health and Family Welfare and officials of Health Directorate, Panchayati Raj, Revenue Department, Urban Development, Uttarakhand Medical Council, Directorate of Economics and Statistics and Directorate of Census Work, Government of India were also present in the meeting. (ANI)

