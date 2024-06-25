Zurich Court Upholds Convictions of Four Bankers in Gazprombank Case
A Zurich court has upheld the conviction of four bankers who were found guilty of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions. These former employees of Gazprombank's Swiss unit facilitated transactions worth millions of francs for a close associate of Vladimir Putin. They had sought to overturn the previous year's judgment.
Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 25-06-2024 12:31 IST | Created: 25-06-2024 12:31 IST
- Country:
- Switzerland
A Zurich court on Tuesday upheld the judgment against four bankers convicted last year of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions after helping a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts.
The four former employees of the Swiss unit of Russia's Gazprombank, had asked Zurich's high court to overturn a conviction at a lower court last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement