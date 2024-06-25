Zurich Court Upholds Convictions of Four Bankers in Gazprombank Case

A Zurich court on Tuesday upheld the judgment against four bankers convicted last year of failing to perform due diligence in financial transactions after helping a close friend of Vladimir Putin move millions of francs through Swiss bank accounts.

The four former employees of the Swiss unit of Russia's Gazprombank, had asked Zurich's high court to overturn a conviction at a lower court last year.

