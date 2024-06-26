Administration demolishes illegal constructions of accused involved in cow slaughter in MP's Morena

A team of district administration on Wednesday demolished the illegal constrictions of accused involved in cow slaughter in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an official said. The incident was reported under the jurisdiction of Noorabad police station in the district on June 21 after which a case was registered against a total of nine people, so far six accused have been arrested and efforts are on to nab the remaining accused, the police added.

"A case of cow slaughter came to light here on June 21 in which an FIR was registered against nine named persons. Five accused were arrested on the same day and one more was arrested on Tuesday night (June 25). The remaining three accused are still absconding and efforts are on to nab them at the earliest," Noorabad police station in charge, OP Rawat told ANI. The administration is fully committed to taking action against such crimes and in this regard, demolition of the illegal constructions of the two accused is being carried out by the administration on Wednesday, he said.

"Revenue officials say that the houses are completely illegal and were built without permission. Notices were also issued for the same but no one responded to it, as a result of which the houses are being demolished today and the police force is deployed to maintain law and order situation," he added. On the other hand, Tehsildar of the area, Mahesh Singh Kushwaha told ANI, "The action was proposed earlier. The Gram Panchayat had given them (the accused) a notice in the past, even at that time no response was given by them and neither the encroachment was removed. After that, the accused were again given a notice on June 22, but again they neither responded nor removed the encroachment, after which, on the orders of the Gram Panchayat, their houses were demolished with the help of the police and the district administration."

Two houses were built illegally and the base was prepared to build the third house. All of them were removed today, the tehsildar added. (ANI)

