Kejriwal's sugar level drop, allowed to have tea and biscuits in court complex

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal who was taken to Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court by CBI on Wednesday was brought out of the courtroom for tea and biscuits after his sugar levels dropped. Kejriwal was taken to the Ahlmad room following court permission during which his wife Sunita Kejriwal also accompanied him. This happened just after the CBI had formally arrested him from the courtroom, in connection with the Excise policy case.

CBI arrested Kejriwal after the Vacation Judge of Delhi Court allowed CBI to examine him in the courtroom so that the agency could proceed with his formal arrest. The court also asked the CBI to place on record the material that they have for his arrest. Kejriwal was produced before the court of vacation judge Amitabh Rawat in compliance with the production warrant issued by the court yesterday.

During the hearing, Kejriwal's wife Sunita Kejriwal, AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh and AAP leader Dilip Pandey remained present in the courtroom. CBI's Special Public Prosecutor DP Singh extensively argued and opposed submissions by Kejriwal's lawyer. The advocate also moved an application seeking a supply of applications for interrogation by CBI and the order passed related to that.

Yesterday, Kejriwal was in Tihar Jail and recorded his statement related to the Excise Policy case. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Excise Policy money laundering case on March 21 this year and is presently in Judicial Custody in the case. AAP MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed that the arrest of the Delhi CM by the CBI was a conspiracy by the centre.

"The conspiracy of the Centre is so clearly visible. The entire case of the Central Government is false. Now that the secrets are being revealed, the CBI will arrest them even before they get bail. And BJP talks about the emergency imposed by Congress 50 years ago," he posted on X. The party on its official handle also posted that Arvind Kejriwal would not bow down no matter how much pressure is put on him.

"Today when there was every possibility of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal getting bail, the BJP in panic got Kejriwal arrested by CBI through a fake case. CBI took Kejriwal ji to Rouse Avenue Court, where his blood sugar level dropped very low. Dictator, no matter how much oppression you inflict, Kejriwal will neither bow down nor break," the AAP posted on X. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's bail order passed by the trial court, saying that the trial court should have at least recorded its satisfaction with the fulfilment of twin conditions of section 45 of Prevention of the Money Laundering Act (PMLA) before passing the impugned order.

The vacation bench of Justice Sudhir Kumar Jain, while passing the order, said that documents and arguments were not appreciated properly by the trial court. On June 20, the trial judge granted bail to Kejriwal in the money laundering case. The next day, the ED moved an urgent petition before the High Court challenging the bail order. The High Court heard both sides extensively reserve orders on the ED's application to stay the bail order and halted the release of Kejriwal until the pronouncement of its order. (ANI)

