Juniper Green Energy Inks Major PPAs for New Renewable Projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan

Juniper Green Energy announced on Wednesday that it has finalized two power purchase agreements (PPAs) for renewable energy projects in Gujarat and Rajasthan. One agreement involves a 90 MW standalone wind project in Gujarat with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL), expected to produce nearly 293 million units of electricity annually and electrify 56,539 households.

The second agreement, with the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), pertains to a 150 MW wind-solar hybrid project across Gujarat and Rajasthan. This project aims to generate approximately 477 million units of electricity each year, electrifying 95,079 households and offsetting 445,796 tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Naresh Mansukhani, CEO of Juniper Green Energy, stated, "Partnering with SECI and GUVNL on these projects embodies our forward-thinking approach and commitment to harnessing the synergy of wind and solar energy. These initiatives not only leverage the strengths of both wind and solar energy but also reinforce our dedication to delivering green energy solutions that are both reliable and environmentally responsible." Juniper Green Energy specializes in the development and operation of renewable energy assets, including solar, wind, and hybrid power projects.

