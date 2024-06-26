KC Venugopal writes to Aviation Minister seeking intervention on denial of compensation by Air India Express

Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal wrote a letter to Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu seeking compensation for the family of a man from Kerala's Karamana who passed away in Muscat on May 13 while his wife could not be by his side during his final moments due to the cancellation of her flight. "Wrote to the Hon'ble Union Civil Aviation Minister @RamMNK drawing his urgent attention to the need for fair compensation for the family of Late Mr. Nambi Rajesh. Dealing with the loss of a loved one is difficult enough already, but unfair actions on part of airlines - denying compensation or refund for a cancelled - is unimaginably painful and no family should undergo such injustice. I sincerely hope the family is given all the necessary support and justice in this difficult time," Venugopal posted on 'X' while sharing a copy of the letter.

Venugopal said that the refusal for compensation was communicated to the family via email, where the airline stated that it was not responsible for Rajesh's death. In the letter, the senior Congress leader mentioned that the cancellation of the flight was due to a strike called by the cabin crew of Air India Express.

"Mr. Rajesh, a 40-year-old native of Karamana, collapsed at his workplace and subsequently passed away in a Muscat hospital. Adding to the family's griet, his wife. Mrs. Amritha C. was unable to be by his side during his final moments due to the cancellation of her flight. This cancellation was a result of a strike called by the cabin crew of Air India Express," Venugopal said in his letter. Venugopal also said that Amritha was not able to get a ticket on the flight for two days and had claimed that her husband, Rajesh, could have survived if she had been with him when he was hospitalised.

"Furthermore, Mrs. Amritha was unable to secure a ticket on the flight for two days. The family claims that Air India Express refused to provide a refund, which led to the cancellation of Mrs. Amritha's trip. In her letter to the airline, Mrs. Amritha had demanded compensation, asserting that Mr. Rajesh could have survived had she been by his side when he was hospitalised," the Congress General Secretary said. Asking the Minister to intervene in the matter and direct the airline to provide compensation to Rajesh's family, Venugopal said, "Such an intervention would not only bring solace to Mrs. Amritha and her family but also reinforce the commitment to protect and support citizens in times of distress."

"I trust that you will consider this matter with the urgency and compassion it deserves, look forward to your positive response and timely action," he added. (ANI)

