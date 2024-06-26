Left Menu

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NCW meets officials at local police station, district social welfare officers

"NCW inquiry committee led by Member Khushbu Sunder in Tamil Nadu, Kallakurichi met the officials today at the local Police station and District Social Welfare officers. FIR and interim reports were collected," the NCW said in a post on 'X'.

Kallakurichi hooch tragedy: NCW meets officials at local police station, district social welfare officers
The inquiry committee of the National Commission for Women (NCW) met officials at the local police station and district social welfare officers of Tamil Nadu's Kallakurichi as the death toll in the district's hooch tragedy rose to 61. "NCW inquiry committee led by Member Khushbu Sunder in Tamil Nadu, Kallakurichi met the officials today at the local Police station and District Social Welfare officers. FIR and interim reports were collected," the NCW said in a post on 'X'.

"They Visited hospitalized victims and sought PM reports. Checked on 10 victims' families about compensation and counseling. Total arrest so far is 21 and 44 families have been given compensation of Rs 10 lakhs each," they added. As per the Kallakurichi District Collectorate, a total of 61 people died due to the hooch tragedy.

Currently, 91 people are undergoing treatment at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital and 32 people have died at the Government Kallakurichi Medical College and Hospital. 20 people have been discharged from the Government Kallakurichi Medical College, as per the hospital authorities. 10 people have been admitted to the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research(JIPMER) Puducherry and a total of 6 have been discharged from the hospital. A total of four people have passed away at Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education Research.

30 people are undergoing treatment at the Salem Medical College while 21 have passed away, as reported by hospital authorities. Four people have passed away in the Villupuram Medical College due to consumption of illicit liquor and 4 are currently admitted in the the Villupuram Medical College.

One person has been admitted to the Royapettah Greater Hospital in Chennai. Two people have been discharged from Sri Sanjeevi Hospital. A total of 136 people have been admitted to five hospitals. The total count of people affected due to consumption of illicit liquor has now increased to 225. (ANI)

