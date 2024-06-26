"Lok Sabha will function well": Chhattisgarh CM congratulates LS Speaker Om Birla

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Wednesday expressed confidence that the Lok Sabha will function smoothly under the chairmanship of Om Birla who was re-elected as Speaker of the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. "Om Birla has been re-elected as Lok Sabha Speaker. I congratulate him. During his last tenure as the Speaker, the House proceedings went smoothly. I am confident that in his chairmanship the Lok Sabha will function well," CM Sai told reporters in Raipur.

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate and MP from Kota, Om Birla was re-elected as the Speaker of the 18th Lok Sabha after the motion for the same was moved by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and seconded by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The motion was adopted by the house through a voice vote. The house echoed with 'Ayes' and 'Noes' and the pro-tem speaker Bhartruhari Mahtab declared Om Birla as the Speaker of the lower house.

The opposition which had filed K Suresh as the Speaker candidate of the INDIA bloc did not press for a division vote. Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi also extended wishes to Birla and escorted him to the chair along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and PM Modi.

The NDA, which commands 293 MPs in the 543-member Lok Sabha, was able to demonstrate its clear majority to ensure that Om Birla returns to the chair he held in the 17th Lok Sabha. The first session of the 18th Lok Sabha began on June 24 and will conclude on July 3.

The 264th Session of Rajya Sabha will commence on June 27 and conclude on July 3. On June 27, President Murmu is scheduled to address a joint sitting of both houses of Parliament. (ANI)

