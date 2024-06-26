DRDO hands over Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket to Indian Navy

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) handed over the Medium Range-Microwave Obscurant Chaff Rocket (MR-MOCR) to the Indian Navy at a ceremony held in New Delhi on June 26, a press release from the Ministry of Defence said. Microwave Obscurant Chaff (MOC), a niche technology developed by DRDO's Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, obscures radar signals and creates a microwave shield around platforms and assets, thus reducing radar detection.

A special type of fibre, with a diameter of a few microns and unique microwave obscuration properties, has been assembled in the medium-range chaff rocket. The rocket, when fired, forms a microwave-obscurant cloud in space, spreading over a sufficient area, with adequate persistence time, thus creating an effective shield against hostile threats with radio frequency seekers, the release said. The Phase-I trials of MR-MOCR were successfully conducted on Indian Navy ships, demonstrating the MOC cloud blooming and being persistent in space. In Phase-II trials, the Radar Cross Section (RCS) reduction of an aerial target to the extent of 90 per cent has been demonstrated and cleared by the Indian Navy.

The number of MR-MOCRs meeting all the qualification requirements has been successfully handed over to the Indian Navy. Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has complimented DRDO and the Indian Navy on the successful development of MR-MOCR. He termed the MOC technology another step towards achieving Aatmanirbharta in defence, the release said.

The MR-MOCR has been handed over by the Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman of DRDO, Dr Samir V Kamat, to the Director General of Naval Armament Inspection, Indian Navy Rear Admiral Brijesh Vashistha. The DRDO Chairman congratulated the Defence Laboratory, Jodhpur, team for this significant achievement. The Director General of Naval Armament Inspection, Indian Navy, also applauded the efforts of DRDO for indigenously developing this strategically-important technology in a short span of time, the release said. (ANI)

