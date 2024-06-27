Left Menu

Canada Revives Historic Cod Fishery After 30-Year Moratorium

Canada announced the resumption of commercial cod fishing off its northeastern Atlantic coast after a 30-year moratorium. Initiated to protect dwindling stocks, the ban caused significant economic hardship in Newfoundland and Labrador. The Fisheries Minister declared an 18,000-tonne catch for 2024, marking a cautious but optimistic return.

Reuters | Ottawa | Updated: 27-06-2024 01:34 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 01:34 IST
Canada Revives Historic Cod Fishery After 30-Year Moratorium
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Canada

Canada said on Wednesday it would allow some commercial fishing of cod to restart off its northeastern Atlantic coast, more than 30 years after it was shut down to protect plummeting stocks. Cod had been a mainstay of the economy in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador for centuries but in 1992, the federal government declared a moratorium, a move that caused immense economic hardship in an already poor part of Canada.

Fisheries Minister Diane Lebouthillier declared an end to the moratorium and said fleets would be able to catch 18,000 tonnes for the 2024 season. By comparison, in the 1980s, annual catches of 250,000 tonnes had been allowed. "(This) is a historic milestone for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians ... we will cautiously but optimistically build back this fishery," she said in a statement.

The 1992 moratorium, declared after decades of overfishing, put more than 30,000 people out of a job and forced them to find new careers or move elsewhere for work. Some coastal communities were abandoned. "I remember the overall atmosphere felt across our great province and the devastation it left. Today is a great day: this fishery is coming back," Churence Rogers, one of the province's federal legislators, said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
3
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global
4
Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

Starliner Delays, Lunar Success, and Environmental Milestones

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond the White Coat: Unveiling the True Drivers of Health Worker Performance

Tackling the Global Alcohol Crisis: WHO's Bold New Action Plan

Human-Like Conversations with PerceptiveAgent: Enhancing AI Empathy and Interaction

Revolutionizing Urban Transport: Exploring Human-Autonomy Interaction with Digital Twin Technology

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024