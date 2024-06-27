Left Menu

Army Chief flags off motorcycle expedition to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory

The D5 Motorcycle Expedition is being conducted by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 16:55 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 16:55 IST
Army Chief flags off motorcycle expedition to commemorate 25th anniversary of Kargil war victory
Army Chief General Manoj Pande (Center). (Photo: PIB). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Thursday flagged off the Indian Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition from the National War Memorial in the national capital. The expedition is being conducted by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999.

"General Manoj Pande, Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) Flagged Off the Indian Army D5 Motorcycle Expedition from National War Memorial, New Delhi today. The Expedition is being conducted by the Indian Army to commemorate the 25th anniversary of India's victory in the Kargil War of 1999," as per a Ministry of Defence press release. The Flag Off event was attended by Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Vice Chief of the Army Staff, Senior Serving Officers, Kargil War Veterans, Veer Naris and Veterans. Prior to Flag Off, the COAS interacted with the riders and handed over Motorcycle Expedition Flag to the Team Leader. Archana Pande, President Army Wives Welfare Association (AWWA) felicitated Veer Naris during the event.

"This Pan-India Expedition had commenced on 12th June 2024 from three corners of the country- Dinjan in the East, Dwarka in the West, and Dhanushkodi in the South. Three teams comprising eight motorcyclists each traversed through diverse terrains and challenging routes before reaching Delhi. The teams were flagged in at Delhi Cantt on June 26, 2024, by General Deepak Kapoor (Retired), former COAS. General Deepak Kapoor lauded the Kargil War Veterans for their bravery, commended the expedition teams and expressed gratitude to the sponsors for their support. The event witnessed an enthusiastic participation by approximately 500 persons including Serving Officers, Kargil War Veterans, Veer Naris and families," as per the release. Beyond Delhi the teams have now proceeded ahead along two different routes to Dras. One through Ambala, Amritsar, Jammu, Udhampur and Srinagar covering 1,085 km while the other via Chandimandir, Manali, Sarchu, Nyoma, Tangtse and Leh covering 1,509 km.

"The expedition will culminate at Gun Hill in Dras, a place etched in history for its strategic importance during the Kargil War. On their way, the riders are reaching out to Kargil War Heroes, Veterans and Veer Naris residing enroute, paying homage at War Memorials, raising awareness and encouraging youth to join the Indian Army," as per the release. The expedition is being led by the Regiment of Artillery which played a pivotal role to ensure success in Operation Vijay. As the riders travel to their destination in Dras, they will carry with them the stories of courage, sacrifice and patriotism.

"This expedition is a tribute to the valour and sacrifices of heroes of Kargil War and a symbol of enduring spirit of the Indian Army. The event is being sponsored by HeroMotocorp, HPCL, Apollo Hospitals, IFFCO and Bank of Baroda as a tribute to the Kargil War Heroes," the release said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

UK-Bound Shein Faces Forced Labour Allegations

 Global
2
Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

Tadej Pogacar Poised for Tour de France Glory Amidst Fierce Competition

 Global
3
Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

Stop Uyghur Genocide Campaign Blocks Shein's London Listing

 Global
4
Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

Investors Unite for Biodiversity: Global Talks to Preserve Nature

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024