CEA and NFEES Launch All-India Electrical Safety Awareness Programme for Students

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA), Ministry of Power, in collaboration with the National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES) and supported by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), organized an All-India Electrical Safety Awareness Programme on June 26, 2024, designated as “Electrical Safety Day.” This event marks the beginning of National Electrical Safety Week (NESW), with the theme for this year's programme being “Safety Starts from School.”

Over 150 representatives from various organizations, including Power CPSUs, District Administration, National Power Training Institute (NPTI), Oil Manufacturing Companies, TPDDL, CPWD, and other stakeholders, along with more than 50 students from different schools in Delhi, participated in the event. The programme aims to promote a culture of safety and awareness among the general public, especially focusing on making the young generation aware of electrical fire safety.

In his keynote address, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority, emphasized the importance of raising awareness about electrical safety among the general public, particularly students. "By instilling a strong foundation of electrical safety knowledge and practices in schools, we empower our youth to make informed decisions and contribute to safer environments at home, school, and beyond," said Shri Prasad.

Senior officers, including Sh. A Balan, Member (Planning), CEA; Sh. A.K. Rajput, Member (Power System); Sh. Mahipal Singh, Principal Chief Engineer, CEA; Dr. Tripta Thakur, Director General, NPTI; Ms. Rishika Sharan, Chief Electrical Inspector, CEA; Sh. A.K. Maharana, Head, Electrical and Telecom Division, BIS; and Sh. Anil Jauhri, Adviser-NFE & Former CEO, NABCB, also addressed the participants, highlighting the importance of electrical safety.

During the event, Shri Ghanshyam Prasad launched the "Electrical Safety Handbook for Students," prepared by the National Federation of Engineers for Electrical Safety (NFEES). This handbook serves as a valuable resource for students, educators, and parents, covering essential topics in an accessible and engaging manner. It includes information on basic electrical principles, recognizing potential hazards, and adopting best practices for prevention.

The All-India Electrical Safety Awareness Programme is a significant step towards promoting a culture of safety and awareness among the masses, ensuring that the youth are well-informed about electrical safety, thereby contributing to safer environments in various spheres of life.