South African Maize Harvest Expected to Plummet by 18.4% in 2023/2024

The 2023/2024 maize harvest in South Africa is projected to decrease by 18.4% compared to the previous season, with an estimated yield of 13.405 million metric tons, down from 16.430 million tons. The harvest is expected to include 6.348 million tons of white maize and 7.057 million tons of yellow maize.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:02 IST
South African farmers are expected to harvest 18.4% less maize in the 2023/2024 season compared with the previous one, the government's Crop Estimates Committee (CEC) said on Thursday. The CEC's fifth summer crop forecast estimated the 2024 harvest at 13.405 million metric tons, down from the 16.430 million tons harvested the season before. The previous estimate on May 28 put the 2024 maize harvest at 13.310 million tons.

The harvest is expected to consist of 6.348 million tons of white maize, for human consumption, and 7.057 million tons of yellow maize, used mainly in animal feed.

Revolutionizing the Fight Against Visceral Leishmaniasis: A New Diagnostic Breakthrough

Local Labor Shocks Hit Small Firms Hard: Employment Down, Wages Up, Says IMF

Transforming Zambia's Energy Future: Embracing Biogas Technology

UN's 500 Billion Dollar SDG Stimulus to Save Agenda 2030

