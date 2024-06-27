Fire breaks out at dumping yard in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur
A fire broke out at a garbage dumping yard in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Thursday.
ANI | Updated: 27-06-2024 18:05 IST | Created: 27-06-2024 18:05 IST
- India
A fire broke out at a garbage dumping yard in Tamil Nadu's Thanjavur on Thursday, officials said. Upon receiving the information, fire tenders rushed to the spot and started the operation to douse the fire.
Efforts to control the fire were underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
