Rajasthan Government Enhances Social Security Pension Schemes for Uplifting Marginalized Communities

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has reiterated his government's commitment to uplifting marginalized sections, including the elderly, single women, and disabled individuals, by bolstering their social security coverage.

Speaking at a function in Jhunjhunu, Sharma emphasized that the social security pension is a pivotal financial lifeline for the needy, ensuring their connection to the societal mainstream. The state has not only expanded the scope of these pensions but also increased the pension amount.

In a significant move, Chief Minister Sharma facilitated the transfer of over Rs 1,037 crore to the bank accounts of more than 88 lakh beneficiaries of the social security pension scheme. He affirmed that the government remains committed to 'Integral Humanism and Antyodaya', conceptualized by Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay, by supporting the most vulnerable sections through various pension schemes.

