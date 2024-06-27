Left Menu

CBI arrests railway engineer in bribery case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested a Senior Section Engineer (Bridge), working with the South East Central Railway in Nainpur of Mandla district in Madhya Pradesh, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 39,000.

CBI arrests railway engineer in bribery case
The arrested accused has been identified as Uday Kumar.

CBI registered a complaint on June 26 against the accused on the allegations that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs. 39000, i.e., three percent of the total bill amount of Rs. 13,00,000, from the complainant for allowing him to work smoothly and also to get his pending bill cleared from the O/o. Dy. Chief Engineer (Bridge), SEC Railway, Bilaspur. The CBI laid a trap and caught the accused while accepting a bribe of Rs 39,000 from the complainant. The accused was later arrested and is being produced before the competent court.

Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents, said the CBI. The investigation is ongoing. (ANI)

