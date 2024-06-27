Left Menu

UP CM Yogi praises President Murmu's speech at joint session of Parliament, calls it 'inspiring'

"In the last 10 years, under the successful and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has made a wonderful effort to bring a new dawn in the lives of 140 crore countrymen with the mantra of development and conservation of heritage. Hearty congratulations to the Honorable President for her inspiring address!" read the post.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Thursday, praised President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of both houses of Parliament, calling it "filled with commitments to achieving the aspirations of a new India to become a developed and self-reliant nation." Taking to microblogging site X, CM Yogi posted on X, "Hon'ble President Droupadi Murmu's address to the joint session of both houses of Parliament today is full of resolutions to achieve the aspirations of the 'new India' to become developed and self-reliant India'."

"In the last 10 years, under the successful and visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the NDA government has made a wonderful effort to bring a new dawn in the lives of 140 crore countrymen with the mantra of development and conservation of heritage. Hearty congratulations to the Honorable President for her inspiring address!" read the post. It is noteworthy that President Draupadi Murmu addressed the joint session of Parliament for the first time after the Lok Sabha elections.

In her address, the President first congratulated the Election Commission for successfully conducting the general elections. She also spoke on several important issues, including the violence in the Northeast and the Emergency imposed by the then Congress government in 1975. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

