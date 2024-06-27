Vigilant citizen, trained dog save abandoned newborn in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Home Minister praises effort

Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi on Thursday praised a vigilant citizen and a trained dog for saving an abandoned newborn baby with the help of Ahmedabad rural police. The vigilant citizen was identified as Swetha and the dog as Chaser.

According to Sanghavi the newborn is currently safe and receiving medical treatment. He also mentioned that an investigation is ongoing. "A heart-wrenching incident occurred where a newborn was found abandoned on the road by its parents," Sanghavi explained.

"The vulnerable infant was lying exposed, with dogs barking around it. Passerby Swetha noticed the commotion and swiftly intervened, rescuing the newborn and taking it to the nearest private hospital. She promptly informed the police," Sanghavi said in a post on X. He added that the Ahmedabad Rural Police responded promptly, transferring the newborn to a higher medical facility with women police staff ensuring the child's care. During the investigation at the scene, a dupatta was discovered, which led to further developments.

The police called in their dog squad, where Chaser, a specially trained dog, began tracing the suspect, the tweet said. "The dog squad was called in, and a dog named Chaser began tracing the suspect. Chaser impressively tracked the scent to a house located around 500 meters away, pinpointing the exact location on the first floor,'' reads the tweet.

"The accused, an unmarried woman from Rajasthan, had been involved in an affair and sought to conceal her unwanted pregnancy,'' the home minister of Gujarat added. He concluded by stating, "With the help of vigilant citizen Swetha Ahmedabad Rural Police detected the offence using Dog named *Chaser* . The newborn is now stable and receiving proper care. This case highlights the remarkable compassion of Swetha, the extraordinary capabilities of the dog Chaser, and the prompt action and teamwork of the Ahmedabad Rural Police in solving crimes and saving lives." (ANI)

