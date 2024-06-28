Bank of Maharashtra Transforms Account Opening with Video-KYC

In a significant leap towards modern banking, Bank of Maharashtra has unveiled its cutting-edge Video-KYC (Video Based Customer Identification Process). This revolutionary solution allows customers to open savings accounts from the comfort of their homes, leveraging technology to enhance convenience and security.

By eliminating the need for branch visits, the Video-KYC process saves time and caters to customers with busy schedules or limited mobility. Prospective account holders need only their Aadhaar number, a signature on white paper, a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar, and a soft copy of their PAN card.

The process is straightforward: customers visit the bank's website, navigate to the VCIP section, and follow the prompts to initiate a video call for verification. This two-factor authentication system ensures a secure experience, with account activation typically occurring within 24 hours. This move underscores Bank of Maharashtra's dedication to providing innovative and efficient banking solutions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)