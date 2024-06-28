Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra Transforms Account Opening with Video-KYC

Bank of Maharashtra introduces an innovative Video-KYC process, revolutionizing account opening by allowing customers to complete the process entirely online. This initiative offers a secure, efficient, and convenient alternative to traditional in-branch procedures, reflecting the bank's commitment to digital innovation and customer satisfaction.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 16:22 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 16:22 IST
Bank of Maharashtra Transforms Account Opening with Video-KYC
  • India

In a significant leap towards modern banking, Bank of Maharashtra has unveiled its cutting-edge Video-KYC (Video Based Customer Identification Process). This revolutionary solution allows customers to open savings accounts from the comfort of their homes, leveraging technology to enhance convenience and security.

By eliminating the need for branch visits, the Video-KYC process saves time and caters to customers with busy schedules or limited mobility. Prospective account holders need only their Aadhaar number, a signature on white paper, a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar, and a soft copy of their PAN card.

The process is straightforward: customers visit the bank's website, navigate to the VCIP section, and follow the prompts to initiate a video call for verification. This two-factor authentication system ensures a secure experience, with account activation typically occurring within 24 hours. This move underscores Bank of Maharashtra's dedication to providing innovative and efficient banking solutions.

