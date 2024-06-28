Left Menu

PFRDA Introduces Same-Day Settlements for NPS Subscribers

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority has introduced T+0 settlements for National Pension System subscribers, effective July 1. This change allows NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank until 11 am to be invested on the same day. The new rule also affects D-Remit contributions and advises PoPs, Nodal Offices, and eNPS Trust to adjust operations accordingly.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 17:06 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 17:06 IST
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has announced a significant shift in the settlement process for National Pension System (NPS) subscribers, set to commence from July 1.

This regulatory change permits T+0 settlements, ensuring that NPS contributions received by the Trustee Bank up until 11 am will be invested the same day, granting subscribers the benefit of same-day NAV (Net Asset Value).

Previously, contributions received by the Trustee Bank were invested on the following day (T+1). The revised guidelines also extend to D-Remit contributions received until 11 am, which will now be invested on the same day. PFRDA advises Points of Presence (PoPs), Nodal Offices, and NPS Trust for eNPS to adapt to these new timelines to ensure subscribers benefit promptly.

