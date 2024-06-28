India Praised in FATF Report for Strong Anti-Money Laundering Efforts

India's efforts to combat money laundering and terror financing have earned high praise from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), according to a mutual evaluation report. The report, adopted at the June 2024 plenary in Singapore, underscores India's high level of 'technical compliance' with FATF norms.

Only four of the seventeen G-20 nations, including India, are placed in the 'regular follow-up' category, reflecting the country's satisfactory performance. Remaining countries are either under 'enhanced follow-up' or on the 'grey list'. India is required to submit a progress report on recommended actions by October 2027.

While India needs to bolster its supervision and implementation of preventive measures in non-financial sectors and address delays in prosecuting money laundering and terror financing cases, the overall evaluation spells positive outcomes. It is expected to enhance India's access to global financial markets and increase investor confidence, especially benefiting the global expansion of the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

