Satellite Communication in India: Security Compliance and Spectrum Pricing Challenges

India is preparing to launch satellite communication services, but companies including Elon Musk's Starlink must first satisfy security demands from local agencies, according to Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The government aims to award spectrum to firms like Starlink, Eutelsat One, and Jio SGS after resolving pricing details with the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), Scindia explained in a conversation with PTI.

In related developments, the DoT is engaging with Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) on pricing issues. Additionally, there are pending decisions regarding Vodafone Idea's significant financial obligations, highlighting ongoing challenges within the telecom sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)