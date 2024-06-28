"It is all jumla...": Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Maharashtra budget

Slamming the Mahayuti coalition government in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said the state budget is only for "upcoming elections" and is "all jumla." Mahayuti comprises the BJP, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who also holds the finance portfolio, presented the state budget in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session and announced 'Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin,' a scheme under which all women between 21 and 60 years old will be given Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme is inspired by Madhya Pradesh's Ladli Behna Yojana of the BJP government. Speaking at a press conference, Thackeray said, "You got today the Ladki Bahin scheme but you also think about our boys. Many youths are unemployed today in the state, there are no schemes for the growth of the state or employment."

Targeting the government, he said, "This budget is only for upcoming elections. Where is 'ache din', it is all jumla..." However, Thackeray welcomed the decisions taken for farmers in the budget. He said, "They gave relief on electricity bills to farmers. We welcome that."

While presenting the budget, Ajit Pawar said, "We are announcing Mukhyanantri Majhi Ladki Bahin (CM My Beloved Sister). Under this, all women will be given Rs 1,500 per month. The scheme will be implemented from July 2024." Further, Ajit Pawar announced, "We will provide Rs 5,000 per hectare bonus to all farmers for their crops of cotton and soybean in Maharashtra...We will also give a 5 rupee per litre bonus to milk-producing farmers. Govt has increased the monetary help in deaths due to animal attacks, now the next of kin will get Rs 25 lakh instead of Rs 20 lakh earlier."

Under CM Anna Chhatra Yojana of the Maharashtra government, Pawar said, "We will give three free cylinders every year to all households." The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Thursday (June 28) and will go on till July 12. This is the last legislative session before the state assembly polls, which will be in the next four months. (ANI)

