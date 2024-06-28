Left Menu

Vikram Sahney Advocates Opening Land Routes between India and CIS for Enhanced Trade

AAP's Vikram Sahney has urged the reopening of land routes between India and CIS countries. At the BRICS Russia Conference, he emphasized the significance of this step for expanding agri trade and reducing international tensions, also suggesting the creation of a BRICS agri portal and seed bank.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 19:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2024 19:13 IST
  • India

In a significant call to action, AAP member Vikram Sahney has advocated for the reopening of land routes between India and CIS countries. Speaking at the BRICS Russia Conference on Food Security and Sustainable Agricultural Development in Moscow on June 27, Sahney emphasized the necessity of reviving these routes that have remained closed due to strained India-Pakistan relations.

Highlighting the untapped trade potential, Sahney pointed out the benefits for countries like Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, and other CIS nations. 'There is an emergent need for opening up land routes to enhance agri trade. All SCO countries will benefit, and it will also help reduce hostilities,' he noted.

Sahney further stressed the importance of harmonizing plant protection and quarantine standards to boost agri trade, particularly in commodities such as wheat, rice, barley, and sunflower oil. He also called for the establishment of co-operatives and Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) in BRICS nations, along with an agri portal and seed bank to support intra-BRICS trade.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

