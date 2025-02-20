Mystery Unveiled: Young Woman's Body Discovered in Wheat Field
A 25-year-old unidentified woman's body was discovered in a wheat field near Kuchendu village on Kamasin Road. Police are working to identify her by distributing her image in local villages. The body has been sent for post-mortem to determine the cause of death, according to Baberu Circle Officer Saurabh Singh.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Banda(Up) | Updated: 20-02-2025 18:23 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 18:23 IST
- Country:
- India
A shocking discovery was made when the body of a young woman, aged 25, was found abandoned in a wheat field near Kuchendu village. The incident emerged late on Wednesday evening, as confirmed by Baberu Circle Officer Saurabh Singh.
Efforts are intensifying to identify the woman. Police have circulated her photograph across neighboring villages, hoping for any leads from the local community to emerge soon.
The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination. Investigators are awaiting the results to ascertain the cause of death. The local authorities are keen on ensuring that justice is served promptly.
(With inputs from agencies.)
