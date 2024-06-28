Putin Calls for Resumption of Missile Production
President Vladimir Putin announced on Friday Russia's intention to resume the production of short and medium-range land-based missiles, ending a self-imposed moratorium. His comments were made during a meeting of the Russian Security Council, indicating a strategic shift in military policy.
Putin made the comments at a meeting of the Russian Security Council.
