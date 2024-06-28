Left Menu

Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Iconic UH-3H Helicopter after 17 Years of Service

The Indian Navy officially retired its UH-3H helicopter after 17 years of dedicated service, celebrated in a ceremony at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. With advanced capabilities in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and special operations, the UH-3H has made a significant impact. It will be replaced by the Sea King 42C helicopter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-06-2024 21:42 IST
Indian Navy Bids Farewell to Iconic UH-3H Helicopter after 17 Years of Service
The Indian Navy officially retired its UH-3H helicopter on Friday after 17 years of valiant service, during a heartfelt ceremony at INS Dega, Visakhapatnam. The versatile aircraft was pivotal in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and special operations.

The event, presided over by Vice Admiral Sameer Saxena, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, saw the attendance of veteran officers, sailors, and their families who reminisced about the UH-3H's significant contributions. Its operational role in the evolving maritime environment is a legacy that will remain etched in naval history.

Brought to India in 2007, the UH-3H was inducted at INAS 350 in 2009 and has been instrumental in numerous operations. It will now be replaced by the Sea King 42C helicopter, maintaining the Navy's operational capabilities. As a tribute, a single UH-3H will be displayed in Visakhapatnam to inspire future generations.

