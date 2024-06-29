Dharmapuri Srinivas rendered exceptional service to Congress: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy condoles senior Congress leader's death

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Saturday condoled the death of erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee president and former minister Dharmapuri Srinivas. According to his family, Srinivas had been suffering from illness for some time and breathed his last due to a heart attack at 3 am on Saturday. He was 76.

The Chief Minister said that Srinivas (fondly called DS) played an important role as PCC President and rendered exceptional service to the Congress party for a long time. The CM remembered Srinivas as a role model for many political leaders. The seniormost Congress leader also made his mark during the Telangana movement and his long political stint in the Congress. CM Revanth Reddy prayed to God for the departed soul to rest in peace. The CM conveyed his deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members. Meanwhile, Telangana Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and former MP V Hanumanth Rao paid their last respects to Srinivas at his residence in Hyderabad.

Ponnam Prabhakar has expressed his condolences over the death of Srinivas. On this occasion, Minister Ponnam Prabhakar remembered his services as Minister and PCC Chief. He remembered his association with him at the party for a long time. He conveyed his condolences to the family members and prayed to God to give more courage to their family members in this difficult time. The Telangana Minister for Roads and Buildings, Cinematography Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, also expressed condolences over the death of Srinivas. The minister said that the death of Srinivas was a huge loss for the Congress party. The minister conveyed his deepest condolences to their family members and may his soul rest in peace.

Telangana Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development (including Rural Water Supply), Women and Child Welfare, Dansari Anasuya Seethakka, expressed her deepest condolences on the death of Srinivas. She prayed to God to rest his soul in peace. Srinivas has served as Minister, MP and PCC president in the erstwhile AP. He is survived by his two sons. His second son, Dharmapuri Arvind, is currently the MP of Nizamabad. His elder son Sanjay has previously served as the Mayor of Nizamabad. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)