5 Army personnel dead in accident near Line of Actual Control in Ladakh

A mishap took place in the Daulat Beg Oldie area of Ladakh during a tank exercise of crossing the river on Friday in the sector due to a sudden increase in water levels there, said Defence officials.

A view from Ladakh. (File Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Five Indian Army soldiers including one Junior Commissioned Officer and four jawans lost their lives when an Army Tank met with an accident in the Daulat Beg Oldie area in Ladakh on Friday evening. All five bodies have been recovered, defence officials said on Saturday.

The T-72 tank which the Army personnel were operating met with an accident during a river crossing exercise. The mishap took place yesterday due to a sudden increase in water levels, said defence officials. "There were five soldiers in the tank at the time of the incident, including one Junior Commissioner Officer and four Jawans. One person has been located while the search for others is still going on," defence officials said in an intial confirmation.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

