Uttar Pradesh hosts 'Bodhi Yatra' conclave to celebrate Lord Buddha's journey

Bringing spirituality and the rich heritage of Uttar Pradesh together, the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department organised the 'Bodhi Yatra' conclave in New Delhi today to commemorate the extraordinary journey of Lord Buddha. The event highlighted Uttar Pradesh's significance as a Buddhist pilgrimage and the tourism potential of the state. The conclave witnessed the presence of key officials, including Union Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh, Jaiveer Singh, Secretary, Ministry Of Tourism, V. Vidyavati, Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary of Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, Special Secretary of Tourism, Eesha Priya, Director General of IBC, Abhijit Haldar and Former Deputy Speaker of CTA, Acharya Yeshi Phuntsok.

Ambassador of Singapore, H.E. Simon Wong, Ambassador of Thailand, H.E. Pattarat Hongtong, Ambassador of Myanmar, H.E. Moe Kyaw Aung; and ambassadors from many other countries like Bhutan, Japan, Indonesia, Argentina, Mongolia, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, etc. attended the conclave. Members of the International Buddhist Council, academicians, representatives of National and International organisations, bureaucrats, travel writers and bloggers were also present at the event.

The conclave commenced with a small presentation by the Special Secretary, Department of Tourism Uttar Pradesh, showcasing the rich history, culture, and heritage of the state's six major Buddhist sites: Sankisa, Sarnath, Shravasti, Kapilvastu, Kaushambi, and Kushinagar. It was followed by a welcome speech from the Chief Secretary of Uttar Pradesh, Durga Shankar Mishra.

"Uttar Pradesh has emerged as a popular tourist destination, attaining the number one spot in domestic tourism, and we are hopeful of attracting a higher number of inbound foreign tourists as well in the near future," he said. Highlighting the objective of the event, he said, "We wanted to reveal the spiritual and cultural connection with different countries in South Asia and Southeast Asia and improve cultural diplomacy with the support of the Ministry Of External Affairs and promote Foreign Direct Investment in the state. We have already allotted 02 acres of land in Varanasi to the Bhutan Govt. for the construction of temples and guest houses. Through this platform we also offer all the other countries to invest in the hospitality and tourism sector of all these six sites and we assure you that we will provide all the cooperation needed."

A round table discussion and brainstorming session was held to explore various initiatives and strategies to promote these historical and spiritual sites, particularly focusing on attracting foreign tourists. The Union Minister of Tourism and Culture thanked the Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department for organising the Bodhi Yatra during his address. He said, "India is not the land of war, but the land of Buddha'. This holy land gave the message of truth, non-violence, kindness and compassion to the entire world. and Uttar Pradesh is a prominent part of this legacy. The Prime Minister had envisioned creating various tourist circuits in the country. The first circuit in that is the Buddha Circuit. I want to congratulate Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Tourism Minister Jaiveer Singh on the fact that the Uttar Pradesh government did important work to bring the Prime Minister's vision to reality."

Minister of Tourism and Culture, Uttar Pradesh, said, 'Uttar Pradesh is the fourth largest state in terms of area. It is the largest state with a population of 25 crores and is equal to the fifth-largest country in the world in terms of population. Fortunately, all the places from the birth of Lord Buddha to his education, attainment of knowledge, preaching and religious awakening campaigns and Mahaparinirvana (death) are located here. Under the guidance of our Chief Minister, we are developing the Buddhist circuit, propagating the strong historical, cultural and spiritual ties of Buddhism with Uttar Pradesh on the world map and attracting Buddhist pilgrims from India and abroad in large numbers." Chief Secretary, Government Of Uttar Pradesh, said, "Uttar Pradesh is the cradle of Buddhism and this Bodhi Yatra is an initiative to make you experience the serenity and divinity of Lord Buddha. The significant events of Buddhism took place in UP and this event aims to promote these Buddhist sites on the global map. Working under the vision of our Prime Minister and through constant efforts of the State government and the Tourism Department, we have developed infrastructure and world-class tourist facilities at these sites, which are emerging as the top tourist destinations in the country Through our investor-friendly tourism policy, stakeholders can become a significant part of this transforming journey of Uttar Pradesh in the tourism sector."

Attendees were treated to a cultural show depicting the life of Lord Buddha, from his birth to his enlightenment and passing. The performance celebrated the foundation of Buddhism and the rich historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of Uttar Pradesh. It also highlighted how the Buddhist circuit is one of the favourite travel destinations for both National and International visitors. The show celebrated the pivotal role of the Buddhist Circuit in boosting the tourism sector of the state. The event concluded with the felicitations of people who graciously attended the conclave. (ANI)

