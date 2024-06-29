UP CM Adityanath addresses 'Shikshak Samman Samaroh' at Lucknow school, calls for engaging teaching and ongoing research

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Saturday the importance of making teaching more engaging and continuously advancing educational research. Addressing the 'Shikshak Samman Samaroh' at the City Montessori School (CMS) in Gomti Nagar Extension, CM Yogi said, "We need to make the art of teaching more engaging through small proverbs and continually pursue new research in this field."

CMS teachers and officials associated with the management committee were also present at the occasion. CM Yogi also paid tribute to Dr Jagdish Gandhi, the founder of CMS, and praised Dr Bharti Gandhi, the co-founder and chairperson of CMS, for her role in establishing the great institution in the state capital, Lucknow, along with Dr Gandhi, who came from Aligarh.

He stated that the institution provides a nurturing environment for thousands of students. CM Yogi noted that Dr Jagdish Gandhi was a person who never gave up even in adverse situations and shared some personal anecdotes about their relationship.

"Addressing the challenges within teaching systems demands dedicated effort. We attain inner fulfilment only through hard work. Teachers should strive to make education engaging and shift students away from monotonous classes. Continuous research in teaching methods is essential. Teachers must also ensure that children can easily grasp their lessons," he said. Reflecting on his student life, CM Yogi stressed the importance of making education enjoyable through the use of small proverbs. He underscored the necessity of preparing children for healthy competition while nurturing their abilities.

"Children should not be forced into competition but should be gradually prepared for it," he said. The Chief Minister lauded the CMS' experienced leadership. "Thousands of families send their children to CMS without hesitation because they know the education provided will shape a bright future for their children," he pointed out.

He remarked, "While it's admirable to groom our children for roles like IAS and IPS officers, it's crucial they also grow into patriotic citizens. We need to nurture empathy and sensitivity in our children." Yogi extended appreciation to the CMS management committee for organising the event and expressed hope that the students graduating from school will make a substantial impact with their talents both in the country and worldwide. (ANI)

